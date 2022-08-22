Pujols, Goldy named co-NL Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt had quite a week.

Both were named NL Player of the Week on Monday for the week of August 15. During that timeframe, Pujols recorded a .615 batting average, 3 home runs, 7 RBIs, and s 1.974 OPS. He hit career home runs 690, 691 and 692. He also passed Stan Musial for second all-time in total bases.

Goldschmidt recorded a .542 average, drove in 11 runs and recorded a 1.613 OPS.

