Lots of sunshine this week with heat building

First Alert Weather Discussion: High pressure is sitting directly to the north bringing a northerly wind today. Mild air stays this afternoon with primarily sunny skies and temperatures between the lower and mid-80s. Enjoy!

In fact, enjoy this week as much as possible because mild temperatures will be common. The high pressure does set up east of Missouri by Thursday which will lead to a slight increase in humidity and temperatures. High temperatures Thursday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s, with a chance of hitting 90° possible. Rain holds off until the weekend, where about a 20% chance exists for Sunday.

