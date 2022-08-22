Maryland Heights man accused of entering stranger’s home and asking for sex, charges say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Maryland Heights man is facing charges after entering a woman’s house and asking for sex.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Marlee Robinson with first-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.

Robinson is accused of entering a stranger’s house on August 20 and asking her to have sex with him. Despite the woman saying no to him, he continued to ask her questions and pet her cat.

The woman went into her bedroom and ran from the apartment and then called 911. Robinson then punched a cabinet, breaking its glass and cutting himself.

The court set a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.