Man found dead in South City alley

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds.

According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released by the police. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

