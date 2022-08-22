Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds.

According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released by the police. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

