KMOV reveals new playground for kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A week after construction began, the ribbon was cut on the new playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club!
This entire project is being made possible by donations from our community partners BJC HealthCare, CarShield, Scott Credit Union, Jim Butler Automotive Group, Andy’s Seasoning, and Offerpad. The playground was installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.