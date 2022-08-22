The Hermann Wine & Jazz Festival is this Saturday

HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) – The Hermann Wine & Jazz Festival will take place on Saturday, August 27.

The event will start at 2 p.m. with the Augusta Jazz Quartet. At 4 p.m., Friends of Aaron will perform, followed by the Joel Vanderheyden Quartet at 6 p.m. The final performance of the night, headliner Mosaic Jazz Sextet featuring Dave Dickey with special guest Adrianne Felton-King, will start at 8 p.m.

The one-day event will also have various food and music vendors on hand. It will be held at the Clara Eitmann-Messmer Amphitheater.

Tickets are $20 per person. Children under 10 are free. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets in advance.

