Getting A Bit Warmer & More Humid Over The Next Several Days

First Alert Weather Discussion: Mild air sticking around through tomorrow with primarily sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. Enjoy!

High pressure sets up east of Missouri Thursday, leading to a slight increase in humidity and temperatures. Afternoon readings Thursday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Our average high this time of year is 88. Rain holds off until the weekend, where about a 30% chance exists for Sunday & Monday.

