Former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed expected to plead guilty to corruption charges

Lewis Reed surrounded by reporters after leaving the federal courthouse in St. Louis on June 2,...
Lewis Reed surrounded by reporters after leaving the federal courthouse in St. Louis on June 2, 2022.(KMOV News 4)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed will plead guilty to federal corruption charges at a court appearance on Friday, News 4 has learned.

Reed, and former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd were indicted earlier this year, accused of receiving cash in exchange for political favors and land deals. Around the time of the indictment, all three resigned.

Collins-Muhammed already entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Like Reed, Boyd is also expected to plead guilty, a change from his original plea.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
Marlee Robinson was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree property damage after...
Maryland Heights man accused of entering stranger’s home and asking for sex, charges say
court gavel
Sentence handed down to former high school security guard who pleaded guilty to filming sexual abuse of a child
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) laughs in the dugout after getting caught stealing...
Cardinals relish locker room full of veteran superstars