Former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed expected to plead guilty to corruption charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed will plead guilty to federal corruption charges at a court appearance on Friday, News 4 has learned.

Reed, and former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd were indicted earlier this year, accused of receiving cash in exchange for political favors and land deals. Around the time of the indictment, all three resigned.

Collins-Muhammed already entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Like Reed, Boyd is also expected to plead guilty, a change from his original plea.

