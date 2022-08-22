Episode 197: Ices Plain & Fancy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s something nostalgic about ice cream, especially on warm summer nights in St. Louis.

Creating memories was the goal for siblings Max and Darla Crask when they opened Ices Plain and Fancy in the Shaw neighborhood in South St. Louis, and the storefront-style building evokes a sense of an old-school ice cream parlor.

But when you walk inside and watch the ice cream made, you realize it’s something much more special. At Ices Plain & Fancy, your ice cream is made in front of your eyes using liquid nitrogen.

Both Darla and Max wanted to make sure it wasn’t a gimmick, and that the ice cream’s flavor is what made people return. They’ve done that with classic flavors using only the best local and seasonal ingredients, and boozy flavors that pack the punch of a full cocktail. We sat down with the duo to talk about crafting new flavors, the passion behind their business, and what’s next in the future.

Ices Plain and Fancy is open Tuesday – Sunday.

