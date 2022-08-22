During Sen. Duckworth’s visit, Granite City mayor makes unexpected announcement aimed at helping officers

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth was in Granite City Monday talking about the needs of law enforcement.

Duckworth hosted a roundtable discussion about the challenges officers face today, which include recruiting new officers, resources and a hostile public.

After hearing some local officers were still suffering after the death of Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins last fall, Granite City Mayor Michael Parkinson acted. He set aside $20,000 to help with mental health.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.