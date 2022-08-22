During Sen. Duckworth’s visit, Granite City mayor makes unexpected announcement aimed at helping officers

Duckworth hosted a roundtable discussion about the challenges officers face today, which include recruiting new officers, resources and a hostile public.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth was in Granite City Monday talking about the needs of law enforcement.

After hearing some local officers were still suffering after the death of Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins last fall, Granite City Mayor Michael Parkinson acted. He set aside $20,000 to help with mental health.

Man pleads guilty in Officer Timmins murder, sentenced to life in prison

After hearing some local officers were still suffering after the death of Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins last fall, Granite City Mayor Michael Parkinson acted. He set aside $20,000 to help with mental health.

Sen. Duckworth visits Granite City to talk about needs of law enforcement
