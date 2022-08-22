Cost of raising a child on the rise as Metro parents prepare for school year

JENNINGS (KMOV) - Many kids in Missouri are heading back to school Monday morning.

This comes as the cost of raising kids through high school continues to rise in the country due to inflation.

Grandmother Tracy Murray says it can be hard to keep up.

“Oh don’t think about the expense of raising a kid,” Murray says. “That’s very expensive. Very expensive.”

A new estimate found it costs more than $300,000 to raise a kid.

“With the cost of living and expenses, I can’t afford it,” Murray says. “It’s really expensive and I’m just the grandmother trying to help out my grandchild get the things that he needs for school that his parents can’t afford.”

That’s why Murray took her grandson to St. Louis Cutz for Kids on Sunday at the City Gear in Jennings. It offered free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies.

“With the community giving them most of the things that they need, it’s saving the account of the parents and the ones who take care of them having to get it who can’t afford it,” Murray says.

About 40 kids were able to get free haircuts and supplies.

City Gear store manager Devante Baker said the goal of the event was to help those in need with a one-stop shop.

“You can always give back to your community and just do things like this just because,” Baker says. “You don’t always have to do it to benefit from it. It just really depends on how big people’s hearts really are.”

For a married, middle-income couple, it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 through the age of 17. That comes out to more than $18,000 a year on average.

That estimate includes food, clothing, childcare, healthcare and activities.

Lynisha Thomas has three kids with a fourth on the way and knows just how expensive it is.

“You gotta make sure you stay on a tight budget with them,” Thomas says. “Make sure they have everything and then work. That’s the main thing. Make sure you keep the income coming.”

That’s why the Cutz for Kids event was important for her to bring her kids to.

“I was happy that they had this today because it kind of helped me in a way,” Thomas says.

