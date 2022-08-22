27-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis City

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Theodore at around 6:18 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was laying in the street suffering from puncture wounds. Blanton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

