ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as authorities release more information.

