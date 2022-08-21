Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking.

Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.

The 20-year-old and teen were taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police say the third suspect fled. The victim drove himself to a hospital.

