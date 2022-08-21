Rain & Storms End Tonight, Sunny & Dry Tomorrow

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather Discussion: Any lingering showers or storms move out tonight as a cold front swings through the area. Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow. Lots of sunshine and dry weather continue in the forecast through at least Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 88 degrees. Most of our highs for the next 7 days are at or below average.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
First Alert Weather Day Today - A Few Strong Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Saturday - Strong Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Saturday - Strong Storms Possible