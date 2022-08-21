Rain & Storms End Tonight, Sunny & Dry Tomorrow

First Alert Weather Discussion: Any lingering showers or storms move out tonight as a cold front swings through the area. Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow. Lots of sunshine and dry weather continue in the forecast through at least Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 88 degrees. Most of our highs for the next 7 days are at or below average.

