Metro East mom asks for Autistic Child Area sign near house to keep her son safe

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV) - A small act of kindness is making a big difference for a Metro East family.

People in South Roxana, Illinois may see a new sign the next time they go to one of the parks.

Ali Harris’s 6-year-old son Kyren has autism and is non-verbal. Since buying a house of her own in South Roxana, Harris says she’s wanted an “Autistic Child Area” sign up so people would know.

Harris is hoping it will stop people from speeding down her street.

“Autistic kids, they don’t see danger,” Harris says. “They don’t see any danger. When they see a car, they don’t see fast and dangerous. They see wheels and that can be visually stimulating for them so that draws them in, not out.”

Another major reason for wanting the sign is that they live right across the street from a park in South Roxana.

Harris and Kyren spend nearly every day playing outside.

The sign will help tell other parents what they might expect at the park.

“Oh that kid’s not talking, that’s the reason why they’re not talking,” Harris says. “My kid is trying to talk to them and I can probably explain to my kid. It’s not awkward for me to have to explain to their child.”

One day while Harris was working her job at a restaurant, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles walked in.

Harris asked if an autistic child area sign was an option outside her house.

Within days, Chief Coles made sure it was put up.

“When she told me about it, I honestly didn’t give it two thoughts,” Chief Coles says. “I knew I was gonna do it.”

Not only does it help Harris, but Chief Coles says it could help first responders in the future.

“If we get pulled up to a scene and we see the sign outside of a house, it’s gonna make us think twice if we go in there,” Chief Coles says. “We’ve had issues with 15,16-year-old kids and they’re non-verbal and the cop isn’t aware of that at the time, it can create some tense moments.”

Harris says being a parent to an autistic child can feel lonely. This sign allowed her to finally feel seen.

“Use your voice for them,” Harris says. “Don’t stop. Keep pushing because nothing’s going to happen if you don’t speak up.”

The sign has only been up for a few days but Harris says she says she’s already noticed less speeding down her street.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.