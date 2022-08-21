Jefferson County man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A local man died after a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday, police reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said four men were in the boat when it crashed into a bluff around 9:10 p.m. Thomas M. Mckown, 58 and from Byrnes Mill, Missouri was pronounced dead early Sunday morning following the crash.

The three other men, ranging in age from 36 to 64, suffered moderate injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.