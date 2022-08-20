Third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for flood victims in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Saturday to assist those affected by flooding in the region.

It is located at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board, which is located 1025 County Club Road in St. Charles, near I-70 and Zumbehl Road. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

Two other such centers have opened in the St. Louis area. One is located at Ranken Technical College, which is at 1313 N. Newstead (intersection of Newstead and Page) in North City. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

The other is at the Hazelwood Civic Center, at 8969 Dunn Road. It is open on Monday from noon-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. It is not open on weekends.

The centers are for flood victims in St. Louis City, and St. Louis and St. Charles Counties. Before visiting, apply with FEMA by clicking here, calling 1-800-621-3362 or applying through FEMA’s app.

