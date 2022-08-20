Start time of Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway moved up due to forecast

World Wide Technology Racetrack infield
World Wide Technology Racetrack infield(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will take place Saturday evening at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race time has been moved up to 5:00 p.m. due to the severe weather risk in the St. Louis area.

In addition to racing, there will be a BMX Freestyle Team exhibition, driver autographs and a post-race concert.

