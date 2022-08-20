Start time of Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway moved up due to forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will take place Saturday evening at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race time has been moved up to 5:00 p.m. due to the severe weather risk in the St. Louis area.

In addition to racing, there will be a BMX Freestyle Team exhibition, driver autographs and a post-race concert.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.