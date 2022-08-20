Man caught in crossfire on exit off I-70 in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man was injured when he became caught in crossfire while he was exiting off I-70 in North City on Friday, police say.

The man was exiting off EB I-70 onto Salisbury around 2:15 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a white Lexus and Chevrolet Malibu. Police say the victim told them his car was hit was bullets and that he was injured by fragments of glass from his window.

Police say the man drove to the intersection of 21st and Mallinckrodt, where he called police. The two cars involved in the shooting kept going east on I-70.

The victim refused medical treatment.

