Man burglarized 2 South City homes, sexually assaulted woman Friday, police allege

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man is in custody, accused by police of burglarizing two South City homes Friday and sexually assaulting a resident of one of the homes.

The home break-ins happened in the Shaw neighborhood, police tell News 4. Around 4:30 p.m., the man crawled into a home in the 3900 block of Shaw through a rear window, pulled out a gun and demanded electronics from a 31-year-old woman. After stealing the items, police say the man sexually assaulted the woman and fled.

Around 40 minutes later, police say the man entered a home in 3800 block of Russell through an unlocked kitchen door, pointed a gun at a 59-year-old woman, and demanded money and jewelry. The woman complied and the suspect fled.

Officers later spotted the suspect in an alley near the scene. He led police on a brief foot chase but was taken into custody on S. 39th Street. Police say they received the stolen items and a handgun.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.