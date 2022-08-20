Fire crews battle two-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire at a warehouse in St. Louis City early Saturday morning.

St. Louis Fire Department said the call came in at around 6:45 a.m. for a fire at the intersection of N. 19th Street and North Market Street. When crews arrived flames could be seen coming from the vacant three-story brick warehouse. The fire was the heaviest on the second and third floors.

Crews were operating from outside of the building to stay out of the collapse zone. It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside during the fire.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

