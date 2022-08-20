A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening

First Alert Weather Discussion: Through 9 pm, ingredients will be present to potentially fuel strong to severe storms as a cold front moves south. If any storms do reach severe limits, hail up to quarters and 60mph winds are possible. Given the low-end risk, today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 80s today. After the cold front that will fuel today’s storms passes, we will enjoy temperatures in the lower 80s tomorrow. This week, for the most part, looks dry and mild with temperatures not breaking the 80s.

