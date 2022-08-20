Bus driver shortage, delays cause bumpy start to school year in Granite City

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Wednesday was the first day of school for the Granite City Community Unit School District #9. The district switched to a new bus service provider, First Student, after a year of problems with a bus driver shortage. But the district faced a driver shortage yet again, and there were other complications.

Stephanie Cann is the superintendent of schools for the district.

“They didn’t take over till August 1. So the transition of the drivers and the training has been a little bit of a challenge. The bus driver shortage in itself, getting people to apply is a problem,” she said.

On the first two days of school, some students waited an hour or more in the morning to be picked up by a bus. And parents complained they weren’t notified about the delay or when the bus would arrive.

Tony Copper has three children in school.

“For the most part it’s frustrating,” he said.

On Friday, the district dedicated an employee to the bus yard to track when drivers were running behind so parents could be informed. And the Cahokia School District loaned 13 of its drivers to Granite City. The district said operations went much more smoothly on Friday.

But the Cahokia School District starts school next week and the loaned drivers won’t be available. First Student is working to find others to avoid another shortage.

“That is a possibility. We’re hoping that looking for some more traveling people from other locations. That’s what’s good about having First Student, they have a lot bigger pool of drivers to draw from,” said Cann.

First Student issued a statement from Regional Vice President John Billigmeier and District Manager Aimee Sides.

“While the majority of our routes are running on time, some continue to experience delays. We are actively working in partnership with the district on solutions. We are currently in the process of evaluating routes to see if adjustments can be made to help with timeliness. We are also looking at ways to improve daily communication about any transportation challenges. We certainly understand that a delayed route is a burden for families, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we make improvements. Our goal is to make it better each day until we reach the level of service we all expect. We will keep you updated on our progress.”

