Two men die inside manhole at Edwardsville construction site

CLARIFICATION: News 4 stated in the original version of this article that the two men fell into the manhole. It is unclear at this time whether the men fell into the hole or if they were already inside when they became trapped.

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- Two men died in a manhole Friday at a construction site in Edwardsville, police tell News 4.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of East Union around 6:55 p.m. for someone trapped in the manhole. Fire crews determined that two men were trapped in the hole and that both were dead when crews arrived.

Fire crews are actively attempting to recover the bodies of the men. It has not been determined whether the men were already in the manhole whenever they got trapped or if they fell in.

The Edwardsville police chief just confirmed two construction workers are dead in a manhole. An officer tried to rescue the two men but had to be taken to the hospital because the manhole is deep and it’s hard to breathe that deep. @KMOV — Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) August 20, 2022

Fillback said one officer was injured while trying to help the men get out of the hole. That officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay, Fillback said.

The identities of the men have not yet been determined. It is unclear who all was at the scene when the incident happened. It is also unclear who called 911.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office is also on scene. Fillback said officials will update the public with more information later Friday night or Saturday.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

