Watching Out For You: What to keep in mind before posting back-to-school photos online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For a lot of kids and parents across the St. Louis area, this is the last weekend before heading back-to-school Monday morning.

With that comes the back-to-school photos taken and posted online, often with chalkboards detailing information about the child’s school, grade and some of their favorite things.

However, local law enforcement agencies are warning parents against that.

Kids headed back to school? Show those First Day of School pics without giving out your child's personal info: #BackToSchoolSafety pic.twitter.com/MJ93GVOh9c — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 16, 2022

St. Louis County Police Officer Adrian Washington says that by sharing your kid’s name, school, age and other personal details, you’re giving potential predators too much information.

“We’re trying to prevent the kid being lured away and thinking that this person that is speaking to them, who is truly a stranger, is a safe person,” Officer Washington says. “By identifying hey your favorite color is my favorite color or my daughter’s favorite color, these are things that strangers will use.”

Even if you’re private on social media, there are still dangers that come with sharing personal information.

Officer Washington says to only post generic photos online, with no identifying information about your child or their school.

St. Louis parent Jami says she avoids sharing too much online as it is.

“I do think it’s just a good idea to be really careful,” Jami says. “I don’t think you can be too careful. You can still take those pictures with the board and the first day of school and share them with your family and friends. You don’t have to post everything online.”

Parents also need to be careful where photos are taken.

“If I’m taking the picture in front of my house and let’s say my address or the house number can be seen, then we have to say let’s not take it in front of the house,” Officer Washington says. “Perhaps let’s take it with nothing behind us.”

NO MATTER WHAT YOUR PRIVACY SETTING ARE



Don't share:

❌School name

❌Teacher's name and grade

❌ Identifying features (height, weight, etc.)

❌ Favorites



Also, remove the following:

❌Address/Street signs Vehicle license plates

❌Logos on clothing (School Name) pic.twitter.com/cV7LSHROiZ — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) August 17, 2022

