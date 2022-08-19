WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and anyone who provides a tip to CrimeStoppers that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

