SLU Department of Public Safety issues alert following armed robbery

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University’s Department of Public Safety has issued an alert regarding an armed robbery.

According to a post on social media, a robbery was reported in front of Pickleman’s on Laclede Ave. before 3:50 p.m. Friday. The suspect is reportedly armed.

Officers with the St. Louis Police Department have been called to the scene. Authorities said the suspect left the area following the crime.

