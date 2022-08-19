SLU Department of Public Safety issues alert following armed robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University’s Department of Public Safety has issued an alert regarding an armed robbery.

According to a post on social media, a robbery was reported in front of Pickleman’s on Laclede Ave. before 3:50 p.m. Friday. The suspect is reportedly armed.

Officers with the St. Louis Police Department have been called to the scene. Authorities said the suspect left the area following the crime.

