Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide.

Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Police are looking for this blue Chevy Equinox believed to be related to a homicide in the Central West End. (SLMPD)

