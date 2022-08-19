Playground Project Build Day: BJC Healthcare

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club is one step closer to being completed!

BJC Healthcare was on hand Friday to put on some of the finishing touches. BJC Healthcare is one of the community partners pitching in to help with the Playground Project.

The playground will be fully installed and ready for kids to enjoy on Monday!

