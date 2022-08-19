Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being hit by a car in St. Charles County Thursday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Hunt, 58, attempted to cross the road at Highway 94 just north of Twillman Drive when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Hunt was found dead at the scene by St. Charles City Fire Department.

No further information was released.

