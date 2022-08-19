Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after being hit by a car in St. Charles County Thursday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Hunt, 58, attempted to cross the road at Highway 94 just north of Twillman Drive when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. Hunt was found dead at the scene by St. Charles City Fire Department.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning.
Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City
trees
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans
centene
Centene abandons plans for east coast headquarters
centene
Centene abandons plans for east coast headquarters