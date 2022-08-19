Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis.
Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
The hotel has been abandoned since 2014.
