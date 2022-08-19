Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

Aug. 19, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis.

Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.

The hotel has been abandoned since 2014.

