Nine homicides in 4 days: 2 more dead after shooting in south St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men are dead Thursday night after a shooting in south St. Louis, adding more homicides to a deadly week in the city.

The two men were found at Minnesota and Winnebago not conscious or breathing in the Gravois Park neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. No other information was immediately released on the shooting.

A man was killed in the 4000 block of Iowa Thursday morning. Wednesday, four people were killed in three different incidents. Two others were killed on Monday.

There have been more than 120 homicides in St. Louis City so far in 2022. The city had 199 homicides in 2021.

