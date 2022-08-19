Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City

A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The police chase started in north St. Louis City when the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The chase came to an end in south St. Louis when the car stopped on La Salle and South Jefferson. The suspect was then arrested.

Police said the man was a convicted felon and had a gun. No injuries were reported.

