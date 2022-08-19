Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight.
Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
Allen was arrested in East St. Louis Friday and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
