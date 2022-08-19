Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd expected to plead guilty to corruption charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to corruption charges.

Boyd was indicted in May alongside then-St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.

Friday, News 4 learned that Boyd had filed a motion to change his plea. Earlier this month, court documents showed Collins-Muhammad entered a plea agreement with the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for August 26.

Boyd was elected 22nd Ward Alderman in 2003. He resigned shortly after the federal indictment was unsealed.

