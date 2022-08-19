Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court

A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog.

Former deputy Ryan Kuehner was confronted on video after his neighbor accused him of shooting his dog, Apollo. Apollo later died after he was hit in the lung with a projectile from a pellet gun.

Kuehner is charged with animal abuse and will be arraigned in St. Charles County Court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The confrontation between the Hansen family and the deputy was caught on video
Off-duty St. Charles County deputy accused of shooting neighbor’s dog with pellet gun

Latest News

File Graphic
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County
A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning.
Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City
A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing...
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
trees
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans