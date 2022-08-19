Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog.

Former deputy Ryan Kuehner was confronted on video after his neighbor accused him of shooting his dog, Apollo. Apollo later died after he was hit in the lung with a projectile from a pellet gun.

Kuehner is charged with animal abuse and will be arraigned in St. Charles County Court on Friday.

