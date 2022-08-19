First Alert Weather Day Saturday - Strong Storms Possible

First Alert Weather Discussion: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. While we may see a few showers or a rumble of thunder Friday night into Saturday morning, there is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening Saturday. As of now, there is a low-end threat for damaging winds, a few brief downpours, and frequent lightning.

As for today, count on quiet, dry, and warm weather with highs in the upper 80s. Then we’ll watch for storms Saturday, with the highest chances for an isolated strong to severe storm focused on the late day and evening hours.

As the cold front that triggers this rain moves through our area on Sunday, a few showers are possible, mainly in the morning. We’ll continue to fine tune the timing of this weekend’s rain, so check back frequently for updates.

