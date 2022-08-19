City of St. Louis taking applications to give ARPA funds to child care centers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- ARPA funds will be used to ensure child care centers in St. Louis City can continue to help children. The city will dedicate $2 million toward the effort.

All applicants must be within city limits. Eligible centers must serve children ages 0-5. Funding can only be given for expenses in 2021 and can be up to $49,500.

Other eligibility criteria and the application form can be found here.

