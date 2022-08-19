Centene abandons plans for east coast headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Clayton-based Centene canceled plans for an east coast headquarters in North Carolina. The company attributed the decision to a massive shift toward remote work.

Almost 90 percent of Centene’s workforce is remote or following a hybrid model, the company said.

“Since announcing our plans to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, there has been a fundamental shift in the way people want to work. Today, almost 90% of our workforce is working fully remote or in a hybrid work environment, and workplace flexibility is essential to attracting and retaining our top talent. As a result of this shift, we have decided not to open an East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte, and many of our 1,700 employees across the state will work remotely or in a hybrid working model that suits their personal needs. North Carolina is an important state for Centene, and we remain committed to our local health plans, WellCare of North Carolina and Carolina Complete Health, which serve 642,000 members throughout the state. These decisions will not impact the quality, comprehensive healthcare we provide to our members or the long-standing partnerships we have with the state, our providers, and our community partners. We appreciate the support and partnership provided by our city and state government partners as our operations continue to evolve and grow.”

