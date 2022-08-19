Cardinals looking to hire concessionaires as playoffs approach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The company that serves as concessionaire for the Cardinals is looking to hire.

Delaware North Sportservice is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The company is looking to fill part-time gameday positions, it says concession employees can earn $20-$30 an hour after tips.

Attendees are asked to enter the ballpark at the Delaware North entrance, which is at 405 S. Broadway, to the left of Gate 6.

