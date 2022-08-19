Cardinals looking to hire concessionaires as playoffs approach

Busch Stadium generic
Busch Stadium generic
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The company that serves as concessionaire for the Cardinals is looking to hire.

Delaware North Sportservice is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The company is looking to fill part-time gameday positions, it says concession employees can earn $20-$30 an hour after tips.

Attendees are asked to enter the ballpark at the Delaware North entrance, which is at 405 S. Broadway, to the left of Gate 6.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volunteers from BJC Healthcare were at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club on August 19, 2022...
Playground Project Build Day: BJC Healthcare
Jeffrey Boyd
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd expected to plead guilty to corruption charges
A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing...
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
File Graphic
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County