Atlanta Braves player Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI

Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna(Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Braves player has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Norcross Police arrested Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning.

Ozuna was also arrested last year and charged with felony assault after Sandy Springs police say they witnessed him choke his wife. He returned to the Braves for this season after a suspension.

CBS46 has reached out to the Braves for comment.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning.
Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City
A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing...
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
File Graphic
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in St. Charles County
A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning.
Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City