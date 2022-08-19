1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight.

Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.

Officers say they are not looking for any suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

