Saturday Tagged as First Alert Weather Day - Strong Storms Possible

First Alert Weather Discussion: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. However, timing and strength of those storms is still a bit uncertain, so check back for updates as we get closer to the weekend. As of now, this is a low-end threat.

In the meantime, count on quiet, dry, and warm weather today and Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Weekend Rain Chances: The rain threat increases this weekend, though we have low confidence on the exact timing. The latest model trends point to late day and evening Saturday for some scattered storms, but we can’t rule out rain arriving earlier.

As the cold front slowly moves through our region, some new showers and storms may develop Sunday too, but chances are lower. Check back for updates as we pin down the details, but we want to alert you to the possibility of some strong storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

