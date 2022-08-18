Saturday is as First Alert Weather Day - Strong Storms Possible

First Alert Weather Discussion: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. However, timing and strength of those storms is still a bit uncertain, so check back for updates as we get closer to the weekend. As of now, this is a low-end threat.

In the meantime, count on quiet, dry, and warm weather today and Friday with highs in the mid 80s ,slightly below our average high of 88 degrees.

Weekend Rain Chances: The rain threat increases this weekend, though we have low confidence on the exact timing. The latest model trends point to late afternoon and evening Saturday for some scattered storms, but we can’t rule out rain arriving earlier.

As the cold moves through our area on Sunday, some new showers and storms may develop, but chances are much lower. The front looks faster now, and it’s possible we end up removing the rain chances on Sunday altogether.

