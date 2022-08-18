Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

The Prairie Farms Granite City location is hiring for multiple positions.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions.

Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.

To apply or for more information, click here.

