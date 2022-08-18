Playground Project Build Day: CarShield

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers from CarShield came out to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club Thursday.

CarShield is one of the community partners helping KMOV build a new playground for kids at the facility. The entire project is made possible by donations from local businesses.

The playground is being installed with the help from volunteers, PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KMOV Building Playground
Playground Project Build Day: CarShield
Wednesday, Scott Credit Union lent a helping hand to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club as...
Playground Project Build Day: Scott Credit Union
Playground Project: Scott Credit Union
Playground Project: Scott Credit Union
Playground Project Day 2
Despite rain, Jim Butler Auto Group shows up for Playground Project