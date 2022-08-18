Playground Project Build Day: CarShield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers from CarShield came out to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club Thursday.

CarShield is one of the community partners helping KMOV build a new playground for kids at the facility. The entire project is made possible by donations from local businesses.

The playground is being installed with the help from volunteers, PlayPower, Miracle Recreation and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.

