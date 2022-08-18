Mo. American Water assists Little Bit Foundation with cleaning after flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation got a helping hand from the Missouri American Water in cleaning up from the flood.

In July, several feet of floodwater ruined the back-to-school supplies collected for the 14,000 St. Louis area children the organization serves. Thousands of shoes, books, coats, gloves, and water bottles had to be thrown out.

If you want to help the Little Bit Foundation get back up and running, they say monetary donations are great since they do not have a place to store things yet. With cash in hand, they can make bulk orders, at a discounted price, to stock back up on shoes, uniforms, or other school supplies.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.