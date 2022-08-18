Man sentenced to 11 years for voluntary manslaughter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Dashon Reece was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for the 2019 death of his ex-girlfriend’s brother.

A jury convicted Reece in June of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Charges said Reece, 29, killed Alfred Saddler in 2019 in Beverly Hills in St. Louis County. Saddler had two children.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Reece refused to admit he killed Saddler in an interview for the sentencing assessment report.

