Former Jefferson County prosecutor pleads guilty to having sexual contact with defendant, lying to FBI

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Former Jefferson County Prosecutor James Isaac Crabtree pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to having sexual contact with a defendant and lying about the encounter to the FBI.

Crabtree, 40, was indicted in April on civil rights charges and lying to the FBI. He was accused of meeting with a defendant in March who had several pending cases he was prosecuting. Charges said Crabtree kissed the woman and took some of her clothes off inside his courthouse after business hours.

Crabtree admitted having sexual contact with the woman, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri. He also admitted telling the FBI he did not have sexual contact with the woman.

Crabtree faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced November 15.

He resigned from his position as municipal court prosecutor in March due to the investigation.

